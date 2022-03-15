Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 61,426 Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Dynatronics worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics Co. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.