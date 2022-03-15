Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $44,000 Position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABVC opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002.

