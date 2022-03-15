Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

