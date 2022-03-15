State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of RPT Realty worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 133,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

