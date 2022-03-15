State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GKOS opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

