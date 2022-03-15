State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of NMI worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 12.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NMI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

