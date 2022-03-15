State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $171.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

