State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,050 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

