State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,225 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Veritex worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.