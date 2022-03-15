State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

