State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $55,641,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. 43,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.