State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $55,641,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. 43,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
State Street Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
