Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 100,000 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 61.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,565,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,790,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.