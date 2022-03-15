Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

STPGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,097. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

