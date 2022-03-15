stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.80 or 0.06532350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.68 or 0.99837105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00040601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

