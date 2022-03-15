Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €15.20 ($16.70). 2,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,198. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.88.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

