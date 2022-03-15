Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.
SF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,821. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.
In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
