Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,821. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.