Stifel Nicolaus Cuts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$190.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised WSP Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $92.70 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.