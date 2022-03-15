Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

DYN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $450.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 over the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,245 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.