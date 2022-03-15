StockNews.com Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.71.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

