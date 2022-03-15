Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4958 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
