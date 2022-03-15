Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4958 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

