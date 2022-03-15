Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $588,000 in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

EELV opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

