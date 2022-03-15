Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.22.

