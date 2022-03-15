Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LULU opened at $289.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
