Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,846 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

BME stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

