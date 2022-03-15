Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,175 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

