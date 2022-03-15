Summit X LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

