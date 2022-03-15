Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

