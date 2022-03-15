Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit X LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

