Summit X LLC Sells 190 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

