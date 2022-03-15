Summit X LLC Trims Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,945 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

DXC opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.