SunContract Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $420,904.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104448 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.