SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.24. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 33,221 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SunPower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

