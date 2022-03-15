Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,063 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

