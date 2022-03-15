SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SuRo Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

SSSS opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

In related news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 767,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 24.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 453,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

