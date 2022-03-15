SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.92) EPS.

RXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $45.82 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

