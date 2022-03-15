Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 3,387 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. 183,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

