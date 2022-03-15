Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $22.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $589.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,728. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.19. The company has a market cap of $241.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

