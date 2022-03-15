Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.08. 219,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,979. The company has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

