Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $18.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 3,080,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

