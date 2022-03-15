Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.00. 1,150,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,147,901. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

