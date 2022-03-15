Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,216 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 293,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,430. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

