Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller Acquires 72,180 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 72,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $24,321.44.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $5,429.76.
Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
