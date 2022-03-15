Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,947,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,189,798. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

