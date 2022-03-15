TD Securities Cuts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$90.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.75.

TSE DCBO opened at C$49.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.64. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$47.61 and a twelve month high of C$117.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.54.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

