Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 82.0% in February

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 648,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Team stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Team has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Team by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

