Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,063,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 3,700,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.
OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.
