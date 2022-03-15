Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,063,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 3,700,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Get Telefónica alerts:

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.