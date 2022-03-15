Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $3.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

