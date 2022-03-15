Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $40.20

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $42.80. Terminix Global shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 12,198 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Terminix Global Company Profile (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

