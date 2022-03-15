TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerraVest Industries (TRRVF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.