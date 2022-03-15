Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $766.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $927.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.23. The company has a market cap of $769.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

